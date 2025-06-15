CRPF ASI’s death revives memories of Maoist days

ROURKELA: Death of a CRPF personnel during an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday morning has brought back memories of the troubled phase of Sundargarh’s tryst with Maoist violence

Renewed Maoist activities have come back to haunt Rourkela police with the loot of the explosive-laden truck on May 27. Before the incident, Sundargarh side of the border was relatively quiet with no significant Maoist movement. Now, it appears that taking advantage of the security gaps following withdrawal of CRPF from Sundargarh, Maoist have reactivated their old bases.

Reliable sources said the Sanbalijodi, Mahupada, B Jharbera, Langalkata, Silkuta, Banko, Ralhatu, K Balang and Topadihi under K Balang police once served as stronghold for the Jharkhand regional committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).

An encounter with police in 2005 near Renjda had left the then Bonai circle inspector MP Karua shot in his leg and the Maoists had firmly made their foothold in the forested regions of K Balang and adjoining Koida police limits.

With no challenge offered, the Maoists had spread their influence in the entire Bonai sub-division using the forest covers of K Balang, Koida, parts of Lahunipada and Bonai, Chandiposh, Tikayatpali and Gurundia police stations as safe corridors.