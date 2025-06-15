CRPF ASI’s death revives memories of Maoist days

ROURKELA: Death of a CRPF personnel during an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday morning has brought back memories of the troubled phase of Sundargarh’s tryst with Maoist violence
Renewed Maoist activities have come back to haunt Rourkela police with the loot of the explosive-laden truck on May 27. Before the incident, Sundargarh side of the border was relatively quiet with no significant Maoist movement. Now, it appears that taking advantage of the security gaps following withdrawal of CRPF from Sundargarh, Maoist have reactivated their old bases.
Reliable sources said the Sanbalijodi, Mahupada, B Jharbera, Langalkata, Silkuta, Banko, Ralhatu, K Balang and Topadihi under K Balang police once served as stronghold for the Jharkhand regional committee of the outlawed CPI (Maoist).
An encounter with police in 2005 near Renjda had left the then Bonai circle inspector MP Karua shot in his leg and the Maoists had firmly made their foothold in the forested regions of K Balang and adjoining Koida police limits.
With no challenge offered, the Maoists had spread their influence in the entire Bonai sub-division using the forest covers of K Balang, Koida, parts of Lahunipada and Bonai, Chandiposh, Tikayatpali and Gurundia police stations as safe corridors.
In 2009, the Maoist ultras had unleashed a reign of terror with brutal killings of poor and innocent villagers to reaffirm their influence. In March the same year, CITU leader Rabi Oram was killed and the next month, the headman of Langalkata village Deonath Singh was beheaded. What followed was a spate of bloody violence in the region. The Maoists had blown up four school buildings and one health centre under K Balang police in serial blasts in December 2009 and killed five villagers in 72 hours at Topadihi and Langalkata villages.
About 3,000 villagers of affected pockets seeking police protection had twice moved to shelter camps during late 2009 and early 2010. However, death of two top-most local area commanders Sameer Xalxo and Md Muslim in February 2011 instilled fear among the Naxals. This was followed by a rush for surrenders and a gradual drop in Maoists activities in Sundargarh side of the border.
Police sources said the situation has changed with the Maoists no more enjoying the confidence of villagers and affected pockets too have seen visible development.
DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai said the Rourkela police are allowing no room to Maoists to regroup and carrying out joint operation with Jharkhand police.