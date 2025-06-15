Encouraging adolescents’ voice in urban planning, the UDDIPAAN way

BHUBANESWAR: UDDIPAAN, a neighbourhood inclusive public space development initiative, kicked off at OUAT farmgate here on Saturday to showcase how small-scale and low-cost interventions can trigger systemic change by centering adolescents’ voice in urban planning.
The programme, organised by city-based Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) in collaboration with WRI India and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), has transformed a high-footfall, youth-centric location into an inclusive, safe and vibrant public space.
HBT officials said UDDIPAAN, that coincides with Raja festival, reflects a bold vision for a period-positive, gender-sensitive, and adolescent-responsive public realm. The space has been divided into three thoughtfully-curated zones such as wellness zone, play zone and reflection trail.
The wellness zone is equipped with nine activity stations to promote mental and physical health, while play zone features floor-mark games, eco-seating, swings, and interactive activity walls. The reflection trail includes a sensory path with shaded nature trails, traditional swings, heritage elements, and a selfie wall.
The programme will continue till June 18. A three-day knowledge dissemination exhibition and workshop is also being organised. This is this second tactical urbanism (TU) intervention under the Healthy Cities for Adolescents (HCA) - II drive and has been built on the success of the first initiative taken up at Rajdhani College frontage earlier, the organisers said.