Encouraging adolescents’ voice in urban planning, the UDDIPAAN way

BHUBANESWAR: UDDIPAAN, a neighbourhood inclusive public space development initiative, kicked off at OUAT farmgate here on Saturday to showcase how small-scale and low-cost interventions can trigger systemic change by centering adolescents’ voice in urban planning.

The programme, organised by city-based Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) in collaboration with WRI India and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), has transformed a high-footfall, youth-centric location into an inclusive, safe and vibrant public space.

HBT officials said UDDIPAAN, that coincides with Raja festival, reflects a bold vision for a period-positive, gender-sensitive, and adolescent-responsive public realm. The space has been divided into three thoughtfully-curated zones such as wellness zone, play zone and reflection trail.