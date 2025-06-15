Odisha: PPL workers stage dharna in front of plant over colleague’s death

PARADIP: Tension prevailed after mysterious death of a contractual worker prompted staff and family members to stage a dharna in front of the main gate of Paradip Phosphates Ltd (PPL) on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Lenka (40), a resident of Rangiagarh under Paradip Model police limits. He was seriously injured while working in the plant on Friday night.

As per sources, Ramesh was engaged as a contractual worker at the Gypsum plot of PPL. He was seriously injured in an accident while on duty and was shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack. His family members were apparently not aware of the mishap.

A member of the contract agency where Ramesh was employed informed his family about the accident. Shocked by the news, the family members rushed to the hospital only to find that Ramesh had succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning. The exact cause of death has not been confirmed, leading to suspicion among the family members.