PM to roll out Mahapurush Adarsh Gram Yojana in Odisha on June 20

The state government has set an ambitious target of constructing over five lakh houses under the scheme with an investment of Rs 7,500 crore. Majhi had launched the scheme at Bhawanipatna on March 30 and distributed 60,000 work orders in the first phase.

The prime minister is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 3 pm on June 20. He will participate in a Tiranga Yatra, to mark the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, from the airport to AG Square. A roadshow of the prime minister has also been planned from AG Square to Janata Maidan where he will attend the first anniversary celebration and address a public meeting, BJP sources said.

“This will be the sixth visit of the PM to Odisha in the last one year after BJP came to power. This reflects his commitment and continued support to the state under his Purvodaya Mission’. He wants to see Odisha become the growth-engine of eastern India,” said Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik.

Naik said the Mahapurush Adarsh Gram Yojana envisages all-round development of the villages of the illustrious persons to honour their contribution to the state. The villages will be converted into destinations for people to visit and gain inspiration, he said.