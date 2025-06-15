Security to be doubled for Rath Yatra after Operation Sindoor

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping in view the security concerns, the central agencies and Odisha Police have decided to double the security arrangement in Puri for Rath Yatra, the largest religious congregation in the country. The Rath Yatra is to be held on June 27.
Usually, there is a two-layer security for the chariot festival, both managed by Odisha Police. However, considering the prevailing sensitive situation, the central and state agencies have decided to ramp up their presence and create four-layer security cover during Rath Yatra instead of two, said sources.
While the first three layers will be guarded by Odisha Police, the fourth will be manned by commandos. The third layer of Odisha Police will consist of ‘strategic guards’.
“During previous years, police’s main focus was to maintain law and order, VIP security, crowd control and parking arrangements. However, there are two challenges this time - internal and external security threats,” said a senior police officer.
The internal security threat could be possible attempts to activate any sleeper cell in the state ahead of Rath Yatra and the external security threat is related to infiltration bids by militants either through sea or land routes. “Odisha Police is coordinating with various central agencies and collecting ground intelligence. Apart from visible deployment, confidential security arrangements have also been made to immediately handle any emergency situation,” said the senior police officer.
The security measures have been bolstered significantly on Badadanda (Grand Road). Rapid Action Force (RAP) personnel are usually deployed during the pulling of the chariots of the Trinity, but this time they will be assisted by Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
Sources said the deployment of police forces and CAPFs will be massively enhanced for the chariot festival. Earlier, about 170 platoons of police force and four companies of CAPF were engaged. However, the number will be increased to at least 200 platoons of police force and eight companies of CAPF this year.
“Technology including anti-drone equipment will act as force multipliers. All efforts are being made to make certain that the Rath Yatra passes off smoothly,” said the police.