Security to be doubled for Rath Yatra after Operation Sindoor

BHUBANESWAR: Keeping in view the security concerns, the central agencies and Odisha Police have decided to double the security arrangement in Puri for Rath Yatra, the largest religious congregation in the country. The Rath Yatra is to be held on June 27.

Usually, there is a two-layer security for the chariot festival, both managed by Odisha Police. However, considering the prevailing sensitive situation, the central and state agencies have decided to ramp up their presence and create four-layer security cover during Rath Yatra instead of two, said sources.

While the first three layers will be guarded by Odisha Police, the fourth will be manned by commandos. The third layer of Odisha Police will consist of ‘strategic guards’.

“During previous years, police’s main focus was to maintain law and order, VIP security, crowd control and parking arrangements. However, there are two challenges this time - internal and external security threats,” said a senior police officer.