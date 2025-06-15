Shree Jagannath Temple Administration holds meet with Daitapatis; stresses timely conduct of rituals

PURI: With the ‘Anasar’ period of the Trinity underway, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday convened a meeting with the Daitapati Nijog to discuss the timely conduct of rituals with special emphasis on Pahandi.

SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee urged Daita servitors to segregate into four groups to perform the Pahandi rituals of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra. Each group will have the required number of Daita and other servitors as mentioned in the Record of Rights.

As the two important rituals - Netrotshab and Nabajouban Darshan - will be observed on a single day this year, the chief administrator stressed effective coordination among the servitors’ groups, timely performance of rituals, safety of the deities and hassle-free darshan.

“No mobile phones are allowed atop the chariots of the Trinity. This apart, stringent action will also be taken against unauthorised persons or servitors without duty found on the chariots,” Padhee reiterated.