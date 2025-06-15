Shree Jagannath Temple Administration holds meet with Daitapatis; stresses timely conduct of rituals
PURI: With the ‘Anasar’ period of the Trinity underway, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Saturday convened a meeting with the Daitapati Nijog to discuss the timely conduct of rituals with special emphasis on Pahandi.
SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee urged Daita servitors to segregate into four groups to perform the Pahandi rituals of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra. Each group will have the required number of Daita and other servitors as mentioned in the Record of Rights.
As the two important rituals - Netrotshab and Nabajouban Darshan - will be observed on a single day this year, the chief administrator stressed effective coordination among the servitors’ groups, timely performance of rituals, safety of the deities and hassle-free darshan.
“No mobile phones are allowed atop the chariots of the Trinity. This apart, stringent action will also be taken against unauthorised persons or servitors without duty found on the chariots,” Padhee reiterated.
Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, he said CCTV footage is being examined to identify the person who touched the deities during Snana Purnima, and action will be taken as per law.
He further informed that a ramp has been laid at the north gate to facilitate smooth entry of devotees with disabilities into the shrine.
Around a month back, the chief administrator had written a letter to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) urging it to complete the repair and renovation work of the Ratna Bhandar and sanctum sanctorum between June 28 and July 6 when the deities would be away for Rath Yatra.
Padhee informed mediapersons that the ASI has given its nod for installation of LED lights to illuminate the small temples inside Srimandir, and work for the same will begin soon.
The SJTA had also approached the ASI seeking approval for air-conditioning of the Natamandap. Padhee had also requested the central agency to pay a visit during Rath Yatra to assess the quality of ongoing conservation work.