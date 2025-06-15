Six recipients of Prof Ghanashyam Dash scholarship felicitated

BHUBANESWAR: Six students who have been selected for the prestigious Professor Ghanashyam Dash scholarship for higher education were felicitated by the Bansidhar & Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) here on Saturday.

Instituted in 2005 by IMFA, the scholarship honours the legacy of renowned scholar and historian late Prof Ghanashyam Dash, father of late Ila Panda. The scholarship will support the meritorious students in pursuing professional degrees in engineering, medicine, STEM and liberal arts by covering 90 per cent of academic fees and eligible expenses for their four-year degree, amounting up to `6 lakh per recipient.

The students include Sandip Subhrajit Sahoo of IIT-Hyderabad and Tarini Prasad Mishra of IIT-BHU, Varanasi. Four others are pursuing MBBS - Satyajeet Parida and Alok Kumar Sahoo at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, Dibya Jyoti Jena at SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack, and Ariyan Sahoo at FM Medical College & Hospital, Balasore.