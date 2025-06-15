Tuition teacher held for abetting minor girl’s suicide in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: A 26-year-old tuition teacher was arrested on Friday on charges of abetting the suicide of a minor student who ended her life few days back.

The accused has been identified as S Sanatan Reddy of Kandeswar village in Digapahandi area of Ganjam. Another tuition teacher, 26-year-old K Loknath Reddy, who was also allegedly involved in physically assaulting the girl, is on the run.

As per police, the minor girl consumed poison on June 8 in a bid to end life. She died the next day. The matter, however, came to light when her brother Loknath, on examining her phone and personal belonging etc., learnt that she was alleged being exploited by the two tuition teachers on fake promises.

He then lodged a complaint against the two in this connection. As per the complaint filed by Loknath, his sister joined the tuition classes a year back. He alleged that Sanatan exploited her sexually on the promise of marrying her while Loknath had physical relationship with her multiple times on the pretext of helping her secure more marks in the exams. In the meantime, both of them took her intimate photos too.