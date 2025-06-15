Vedanta to plant 1lakh trees in two districts

BHUBANESWAR: ‘Mo Gachha Mo Parivar’ (My Tree, My Family), a mega plantation drive for environmental sustainability, was launched by the Vedanta Aluminium in Kalahandi and Rayagada districts recently on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The campaign of Vedanta Lanjigarh targets plantation of over one lakh fruit-bearing saplings in the two districts which would benefit around 30,000 rural families. Saplings of popular species like mango, guava, jackfruit and moringa have been selected for the plantation.

The initiative was kicked off through a community-led plantation at Balabhadrapur village and Vedanta’s plant premises. More than 600 people including employees, senior leadership, school children, government officials and members of the local community took part.