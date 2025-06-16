16-year-old tries to end life after father rapes her in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl tried to end her life after being allegedly raped by her father in Digapahandi area of Ganjam district.

The accused, identified as Bhima Pradhan (43), was arrested by Digapahandi police on Sunday. The survivor, who tried to take her own life by reportedly eating at least 10 sleeping pills, is undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Digapahandi IIC Prashant Patra said on June 13, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with police stating that she and her husband have four children, the survivor being the eldest one. Her husband Bhima was working in another state and had returned to their village last week. He was an alcoholic who never spent any money on the family. His wife managed the household by working as a daily wager.

The IIC said on June 11, the mother left for work leaving the survivor alone in the house while her other three kids were playing outside. Bhima entered the house in an inebriated condition and assaulted the girl. Threatening his daughter with dire consequences, he subsequently assaulted her sexually before leaving the house, he said.

After the incident, the girl consumed a handful of sleeping pills out of shame and fell sick. When the mother returned home, she found her unconscious and took her to Digapahandi hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to MKCG MCH. On June 13, the girl recovered partially and narrated her ordeal before her mother following which the complaint was lodged, said Patra.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and started investigation. Investigating officer (IO) SI Sofia Mishra recorded the survivor’s statement on Saturday. As the news spread in the village, locals caught Bhima and gave him a good thrashing. He was rescued by the IO who had gone to the village to arrest him on Sunday, said the IIC.

Medical examination of Bhima and his daughter was conducted at MKCG MCH. The accused was produced in the POCSO court, Berhampur and remanded in judicial custody. The survivor is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Patra said investigation is underway to ascertain the source from which the survivor got the sleeping pills.