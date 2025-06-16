Gastro spreads to five more districts, minister visits Jajpur

BHUBANESWAR/JAJPUR: With fresh cluster outbreaks reported from five more districts, the diarrhoea and cholera situation in Odisha continued to remain grim for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.
In addition to the severely-affected Jajpur district where 11 samples have tested positive for Vibrio cholerae, hundreds of cases have been reported from Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bargarh, Puri, Dhenkanal and Kendrapara. Contaminated food and water are suspected to be the primary cause behind the spike in infections, prompting urgent field visits and high-level reviews by both state and central health authorities.
While 15 persons have died so far and over 2,000 affected in the clusters, the state government confirmed the death of five persons and 1,771 hospitalisations due to diarrhoea. Director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said, of them, 1,508 patients have been discharged after recovery, while 258 are currently undergoing treatment. “Five diarrhoea-related deaths have been confirmed through clinical investigations, and inquiries are ongoing into five other suspected fatalities,” he said.
A 14-member central team, divided into two groups, visited the worst-hit Jajpur district while Health minister Mukesh Mahaling undertook a field inspection of affected areas in Anandpur sub-division of Keonjhar, and Badachana, Dharmasala and Jajpur Road in Jajpur district.
After the field assessment, the minister said, four teams from different departments are investigating to find out the cause of the outbreak of the disease. The investigation is under progress and they have not come to any conclusion. “We are closely monitoring developments and ensuring rapid response teams are in place. The government is working hard to contain the outbreak effectively,” Mahaling assured.
Emphasising the need for robust preventive steps, the Health minister instructed engineers of the Water Supply department to conduct systematic chlorination and treatment of all drinking water sources, especially tubewells and water storage tanks. Health department field staff have been directed to intensify door-to-door screening of residents, provide ORS, medicines, and refer serious cases to hospitals without delay. Mahaling said health officials are tracking all reported cases. “The diarrhoea nodal officer of the district is maintaining a database of the patients. Prophylactic doses of doxycycline are being administered to family members and close contacts to break the chain,” he informed.
The central health team reviewed the state government’s response measures. The team is expected to meet senior government officials on Monday.
“The situation is under control. No new clusters are being reported from the areas where the outbreaks were recorded initially. Since it is a bacterial infection, it will take at least seven days to subside,” said a visiting official.