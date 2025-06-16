Odisha leads the way in empowering most vulnerable tribes

As India strengthens its resolve for inclusive development, the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) has emerged as a transformative initiative. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, 2023, coinciding with Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, the mission aims to uplift Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), communities historically excluded from the mainstream.

PM-JANMAN targets 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and one Union Territory, intending to extend essential services to over 22,000 remote tribal habitations. These groups, often residing in forested and hilly regions, face challenges like low literacy, poor healthcare, and inadequate infrastructure.

To address these issues, the mission spans 11 core development areas - housing, drinking water, road connectivity, electrification, mobile access, healthcare, education, nutrition, skill development, community centres and social security. These services are delivered through joint efforts by nine central ministries and corresponding state departments to ensure effective and integrated implementation.

With a budget of Rs 24,104 crore - Rs 15,336 crore from the Centre and Rs 8,768 crore from states, the scheme is being implemented from 2023 to 2026, aiming for full saturation in the identified areas.

Odisha: A Model State for PM-JANMAN

Odisha plays a leading role in this national mission. The state is home to 13 of the 75 recognised PVTGs, including the Bonda, Dongria Kondh, Juang, Kutia Kondh and Lanjia Saora. The programme covers 1,751 habitations across 14 districts, benefiting nearly 68,605 households. What distinguishes Odisha is its convergence of the central scheme with state-level tribal programmes, ensuring saturation across all intervention areas. Each habitation has a tailored micro-plan created with local participation and aided by GIS mapping, drone surveys, and mobile data collection, ensuring development is both relevant and respectful of local contexts.