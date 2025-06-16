Post-Air India crash, Bhubaneswar Corporation to survey areas under BPIA funnel zone for operational safety

BHUBANESWAR: Amid push for enhanced operational safety of airports following the deadly airplane crash in Ahmedabad, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to form joint teams to conduct survey in the localities that come under the funnel zone of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA).

The funnel zone includes areas that align with airport runways and paths flights follow while landing and taking off. The zone is crucial for ensuring flight safety and involves height restrictions on buildings to allow safe navigation.

BMC commissioner and Airfield Environment Management Committee (AEMC) chairman Rajesh Prabhakar Patil told this paper that the joint teams will be formed to assess the operational safety of the city airport.

“The funnel part is an important area where building regulations need to be strictly followed. The survey will be conducted to see if there has been any violation of the norms in the past,” Patil said.

Apart from officials of the city airport and other line departments, the joint teams will also include the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT), he added.

There is an ancient temple in the area under ASI’s control, where pruning is needed for tall trees.

Besides, the airport authorities have also reportedly sought shifting of the coconut farm of OUAT, located in the close vicinity of the airport.

Patil said the farm as well as the garbage generated in the nearby settlements and markets attract birds to the area which could pose a significant challenge. Steps are also being taken to address this concern.

BPIA director Prasanna Pradhan said the civic body has been informed about the issues as part of the meeting which is held from time to time considering the issues that usually crop up in urban areas.