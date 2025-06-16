Shocked by govt’s failure in curbing diarrhoea outbreak: Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: With diarrhoea spreading to more and more districts, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Sunday slammed the government for failing to control the outbreak, which has resulted in loss of lives and caused widespread panic in the state.
Expressing his concern over the deteriorating situation, Naveen said the state government’s casual approach to the outbreak is shocking and disturbing, especially considering the severity of the situation with multiple districts under its grip.
“What was rarely seen for years is now disrupting daily life and causing widespread panic in several districts of Odisha including Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack, and Keonjhar. As of now, 14 persons have lost their lives to the disease, which has left me deeply saddened,” Naveen said in a post on X.
The BJD president said, “The state government’s response to the outbreak raises serious concerns. I urge them to take immediate and decisive action to contain the spread of cholera and protect people’s lives.”
In response to Naveen’s allegation, the state government said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had promptly directed district officials and senior Health department officials to take necessary action after receiving reports of diarrhoea outbreak in parts of Jajpur and Keonjhar districts.
“All health centres in the districts have been put on high alert to ensure that everyone receives proper healthcare. Measures are being taken to disinfect all drinking water sources in Jajpur district as soon as possible, impose restrictions on street food until further notice, and intensify food safety inspections. Neighbouring districts have been advised to remain vigilant to prevent the spread of the disease,” said a statement issued by the office of the chief minister.
The Health minister is closely monitoring the situation through regular discussions with doctors and officials from various districts. To support the state government’s efforts in controlling the outbreak, a team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has arrived in Odisha, the CMO said.