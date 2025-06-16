Shocked by govt’s failure in curbing diarrhoea outbreak: Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: With diarrhoea spreading to more and more districts, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Sunday slammed the government for failing to control the outbreak, which has resulted in loss of lives and caused widespread panic in the state.

Expressing his concern over the deteriorating situation, Naveen said the state government’s casual approach to the outbreak is shocking and disturbing, especially considering the severity of the situation with multiple districts under its grip.

“What was rarely seen for years is now disrupting daily life and causing widespread panic in several districts of Odisha including Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Puri, Cuttack, and Keonjhar. As of now, 14 persons have lost their lives to the disease, which has left me deeply saddened,” Naveen said in a post on X.

The BJD president said, “The state government’s response to the outbreak raises serious concerns. I urge them to take immediate and decisive action to contain the spread of cholera and protect people’s lives.”