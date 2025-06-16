Two killed in lightning strikes in Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara districts, five injured

BARIPADA: Two persons died and five others were injured in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Mayurbhanj and Kendrapara districts on Sunday.

In Mayurbhanj, a 25-year-old man was killed and three others including a minor suffered grievous injuries after being struck by lightning in Bangiriposi area. The deceased was identified as Bhimcharan Marandi of Gohirapal village. The injured are Jagannath Marandi (40), Maidi Soren (26) and Ramchandra Soren (7) of Bholagadia village.

Sources said at around noon, Bhimcharan and Jagannath had gone to bring their cattle grazing in a field near Gohirapal. Suddenly, it started raining. The duo along with Maidi and Ramchandra, who were also present on the spot, ran to a nearby tree for shelter. The four of them were standing under the tree when a bolt of lightning hit them.

While Bhimcharan died instantly, the three others collapsed on the ground with injuries. Later, locals reached the spot and rushed them to Bangiriposi CHC where doctors declared Bhimcharan dead. The other three were later shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu medical college and hospital. Hospital sources said the condition of the trio is critical.

Similarly, a 28-year-old man died and two persons were seriously injured after lightning struck a boat in Mahanadi river in Mahakalapada area here in the afternoon. The deceased was identified as Prasant Das, a fish trader of Sathieabati village under Mahakalapada block.

Police said the boat carrying eight passengers from Chaumuhani river ghat to Mahakalapada was hit by a bolt of lightning midway in the river.

Mahakalapada IIC Rajesh Mohapatra said police rescued the injured passengers of the boat and rushed them to the local hospital where Prasant was declared dead. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in the local hospital.