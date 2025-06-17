College student gangraped at Odisha beach while classmate held captive; 8 arrested, hunt on for 2 others

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old college student was brutally gangraped by three youths at Gopalpur beach in front of her male friend who was allegedly held captive by seven other associates of the prime accused on Sunday evening.

The youths took advantage of the isolated area behind the Panthanivas located under Gopalpur police limits to commit the crime. The sexual assault continued for over two hours as the three took turns to rape the girl, a Plus Three student in a Ganjam college.

Showing immense courage, the rape survivor went to Gopalpur police station at about 11 pm to lodge a complaint. Police acted swiftly and detained eight accused within hours of the incident which has sent shockwaves in the state. All the suspects are in the age group of 19 to 23 and belong to Hinjili.

Sources said, the accused, in a group of 10, were already present when the victim along with her classmate, reached the beach about 6.30 pm and was having a chat.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim and her friend noticed the youths, sitting at a distance but had no inkling of what was to unfold. After darkness set in, the youths attacked the girl’s friend and held him captive. While three of them then took turns to allegedly rape the girl, the other helped them in the heinous act by pinning her down.