Dalit family in Odisha faces social boycott for refusing child marriage

BALASORE: A scheduled caste family has been facing social boycott since last three years after refusing to marry off their minor daughter in Balia Pati village under Singla police limits of Balsore district.

Prasant Bar, his wife, and daughter have been socially boycotted by villagers denying them access to water, firewood, village temple, local shops, marketplaces, and agricultural fields.

Three years back, Prasant’s daughter studying in class-IX was abducted by a youth from Jambhirai and was later rescued. After her return to home, villagers and the youth’s parents pressured Prasant and his wife to accept the girl’s marriage with the youth.

But, Prasant refused citing she was a minor and that she desired to pursue higher education. Since then, a number of meetings were held between both parties, as well the villagers on this matter. However, Prasant stood firm by his decision.

Subsequently, a kangaroo court imposed social boycott on the family as villagers’ decision was not accepted. A video of the event circulating on social media shows the village head visiting local market and announcing about the social boycott of Prasant’s family.

Meanwhile, the youth who had abducted the minor three years back is now married, but the villagers continue the boycott. At present, the situation has escalated to the extent resulting in mental torture for the couple. Prasant’s daughter, who studies in college, filed a complaint at Singla police station on June 14 seeking justice for her parents but no FIR has been registered yet.

Talking to TNIE, inspector-in-charge of Singla police station Kamalini Tandi said, the girl’s complaint was received by police officials while she was on duty in Balasore. Action would be taken after verifying details with the complainant.