DPRs submitted for comprehensive drainage system in Sambalpur city

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to mitigate the persistent waterlogging woes of people residing in low-lying areas of the city, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has submitted a series of detailed project reports (DPRs) for a comprehensive drainage system which is awaiting final approval from the Housing and Urban Development department.

The proposed drainage project involves preparation of a master plan and DPRs by Bhubaneswar-based Ecometrix Consultants Pvt Ltd at an estimated cost of Rs 2.46 crore. The project aims to provide a long-term solution to the city’s recurring flooding and drainage woes, especially in low-lying wards.

SMC commissioner Vedbhushan said a total of six DPRs have been forwarded to H&UD department so far. “The department has shared its observations, basing on which we’ve revised the DPRs. The updated reports will be submitted by the end of this week. Once approved, the tendering process will begin.”

The master plan envisages a robust storm water drainage system to mitigate floods, waterlogging and urban inundation. Key watercourses identified for development include Malti Jore, Harad Jore, Dhobi Jore, Tangara nullah, Mandalia nullah, Power Channel, and all primary, secondary and tertiary drains across the 41 municipal wards of Sambalpur city.

As part of its groundwork, the Bhubaneswar-based agency conducted DGPS survey covering 353 sq km across all 41 wards - home to around 3.5 lakh residents.

Ward-level feedback meetings were also held to map existing drainage bottlenecks and problems.

While the implementation of the master plan will take time, the SMC is ramping up short-term measures to handle waterlogging issues in the current monsoon season.

“Missing drains are being constructed and narrow ones widened. Major drains have been desilted to ensure uninterrupted water flow. The situation will be better this year,” the commissioner added.

Currently, localities like Sakhipara, Chandan Nagar, Charbhati, Mandalia, Binakhandi, Balibandha, Govindtola, Hirakud Colony, Housing Board Colony, Modipara and Kumbharpara - all situated in low-lying zones - suffer the most due to outdated and undersized drainage channels.

Besides, the localities near Mahanadi river often grapple with flood-like situations caused by backwater from the dam. The new drainage system is expected to resolve these issues that have persisted for over two decades.