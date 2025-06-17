Gun licence holders under scanner in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: The Mayurbhanj administration will verify documents of firearm licence holders in the district soon. The decision to conduct the verification was taken after it was found that 16 gun licences were registered in the names of deceased persons.

Earlier this month, Bangiriposi police arrested a former bank security guard on charges of illegally selling ammunition to poachers active in Similipal. Sources said it is being alleged that due to negligence in departmental inspections, licence holders are violating the rules governing the firearm practice. Under the pretext of self-defense, firearms are also being misused for poaching and criminal activities.

Official sources said there are 583 licensed firearm holders under the jurisdiction of 31 police stations in the district. Baripada Town police station has the highest 103 licensees followed by Bhanjpur (39), Jharpokharia (37), Karanjia (32), Udala (27), Rasgovindpur (24), Rairangpur Town (23), Tiring (22), Suliapada (20) and Rairangpur Rural (19). Bangriposi, Badasahi and Khunta have 17 each licensees.

Surprisingly, at least 16 firearms are registered under the name of deceased persons. Besides, over 15 individuals, no longer residents of the district, have got gun licences. There are allegations that some are reportedly using ammunition without submitting the required bullet shells as proof.

As per rules, a licence holder can purchase up to 100 bullets per year and can store a maximum of 50 bullets at a time. Every use of ammunition must be reported to both the local police station and the district administration.

Additional district magistrate of Mayurbhanj Iswar Chandra Nayak said an inquiry into gun licensing practices is already underway. Subsequently, verification of papers of all firearm licence holders in the district will be carried out.

On June 3, Bangriposi police arrested Chittaranjan Giri,a former bank security guard, and seized receipts for 954 bullets along with several bullets from his house. Preliminary investigations revealed that Giri was illegally selling bullets to poachers.