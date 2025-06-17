Jajpur shuts eateries, launches ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ drive amid outbreak

JAJPUR: Battling an explosive outbreak of diarrhoea, the Jajpur administration on Monday ordered closure of eateries and hotels in the worst-affected areas of the district for two weeks as a preventive measure.

Tehsildars of Dharmasala and Rasulpur issued two separate directives which also mandated temporary closure of ice-cream factories, packaged water units besides fish and chicken outlets during the period. Strict action will be taken against establishments found operating in defiance of the directive.

The tehsildars also urged residents to refrain from attending or organising mass gatherings such as weddings, birthday parties, or community feasts. People were advised to avoid stale food, consume only freshly-cooked meals, and drink boiled water. The use of halogen tablets and bleaching powder for water purification was also recommended.

Similar directive has also been issued by the local administration in Vyasanagar, Binjharpur and Bari. Residents experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at nearby health centres.

Meanwhile, Health secretary Aswathy S visited Jajpur to take stock of the situation on the day. Aswathy inspected Dharmasala community health centre and district headquarters hospital before chairing a high-level review meeting at the collectorate.

“Water contamination is the suspected primary cause of the outbreak. Several teams are currently investigating the source of contamination on a war-footing. Required vigilance and health safety measures have been enforced in all affected areas,” said Aswathy.

She further said the caseload has decreased and a few patients with mild symptoms were admitted to hospitals on Sunday and Monday. In response to the growing health crisis, a statewide ‘Stop Diarrhoea’ campaign was also launched on Monday. The campaign aims to control the spread of diarrhoea and cholera through awareness, timely treatment and sanitation interventions.

“A 14-member central team, including health experts and epidemiologists, is monitoring the situation closely. It is expected to provide expert guidelines which will be followed by local health authorities,” said Aswathy.

According to the latest data, 256 diarrhoea patients are currently undergoing treatment in different health facilities of the district. The administration is now laying emphasis on disinfection, personal hygiene and awareness campaigns to control the waterborne disease.

On the day, a 42-year-old diarrhoea patient of Jajpur succumbed during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. So far, eight persons have died due to diarrhoea in the district.