OHRC seeks report on ‘ban’ on SCs from crematoriums in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The OHRC has asked the additional chief secretary in the Revenue and Disaster Management department and secretary of ST & SC Development department to submit reports on allegations of SC community people of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Khurda being denied use of public crematoriums.

A complaint was filed with the OHRC by state coordinator of Bahujan Student & Youth Front Anil Mallick who alleged that there has been systemic exclusion of SC people from accessing public crematoriums and they are forced to cremate the bodies in open fields which is a violation of Article 17 of the Constitution, and the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Citing an incident, he said in Jagatsinghpur district, a crematorium at Jaleswarpada village displays a casteist signboard ‘Mohanty Sahi’ and SCs are denied access.

In 2018, the state government had prohibited the practice of displaying caste signboards at crematoriums. In Cuttack’s Dhurusia, they have been threatened of social boycott if they use the community crematorium. The OHRC has sought the reports by August 26.