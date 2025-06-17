Sishu Bhawan doctor booked after child dies post-surgery at private hospital in Odisha

CUTTACK: A woman on Sunday lodged a complaint against a doctor of Sishu Bhawan for allegedly referring her son to a private hospital, where he succumbed post-surgery.

Basing on the complaint of Sujata Nayak (26), a resident of Fasi village in Dhenkanal, police have registered a case against the doctor. As per Nayak, she and her husband Ramesh Chandra Nayak had got their oneand-a-half-year-old son admitted to Sishu Bhawan for treatment on May 28.

However, the doctor allegedly told them that their son was suffering from hernia and required immediate surgery. “After knowing that we had the government health insurance card, the doctor said it was not possible to conduct my son’s surgery at Sishu Bhawan, and referred us to a private hospital at Chandni Chowk,” Nayak stated in her complaint.

Subsequently, the child was taken to the private hospital on June 9 and surgery conducted in the evening. “The doctors there initially told us that our child was well and had been kept in the ICU. However, the next day he suggested we shift him to another private hospital at Mangalabag stating his condition had deteriorated,” she said.

However, despite shifting him to the hospital at Mangalabag, the child succumbed on Sunday morning. Nayak attributed her son’s death to medical negligence by the doctors. “We have also exhausted all the money from the health insurance card,” she said further seeking legal action against the doctor.

“Acting on the FIR, a case has been registered and investigation is underway. We have sent a letter to the CDMO, Cuttack seeking a report in this connection. After getting report, necessary legal action will be taken,” said a senior police officer.