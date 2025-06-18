29-year-old rapes disabled woman in Odisha, held

ANGUL: Khamar police on Tuesday arrested a 29-year-old youth for allegedly raping a physically-disabled woman in Burabura village.

The accused is Lipul Naik of Burabura. Police said the crime took place on June 8 and came to light after family members of the 40-year-old victim lodged a complaint on Monday.

Police sources said the woman had gone to take bath in the village pond when the accused arrived on the spot. Finding her alone, he reportedly assaulted her sexually. The accused also threatened her not to reveal the incident to anyone.

Out of fear and shame, the victim initially did not disclose the sexual assault. However, she gathered courage and told her family members about the incident following which a complaint was lodged in Khamar police station.

Basing on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested Naik. The accused was produced in court on the day.