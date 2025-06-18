Maa Biraja self-help group gets relief in paddy procurement case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside the debarment order issued by Sambalpur collector against Maa Biraja self-help group (SHG), allowing the group a fresh opportunity to defend itself in connection with alleged procedural lapses during the ongoing paddy procurement for kharif marketing season (KMS) 2024-25.

The petitioner, represented by secretary Mani Pani, challenged the order dated May 13, 2025, which barred the SHG from participating in procurement operations. The group has been actively involved in paddy procurement under the Regulated Marketing committee (RMC), Sambalpur, since its recommendation by the sub-divisional selection committee on October 21, 2020.

Maa Biraja SHG was licensed as a trader/commission agent/surveyor broker/weighman/measure on March 13, 2023, for operations in the regulated market yard of Sambalpur.

The debarment came amid the procurement season spanning from October 1, 2024, to September 30, 2025. During the hearing, taking note of submissions of senior advocate Subir Palit representing the SHG, the HC observed that no opportunity of hearing had been afforded to the petitioner either during the enquiry or before issuing the debarment order.

The additional government advocate conceded that no such opportunity was given, suggesting it would have been a mere formality.

Justice Raman directed that the final order must be duly communicated to the petitioner, reaffirming the need for transparency and procedural fairness in administrative actions.