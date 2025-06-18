Rape, murder whiff in Keonjhar girl’s death

KEONJHAR: In another shocking crime, a 17-year-old girl was found hanging allegedly after being sexually assaulted by multiple persons in Tentlapashi village under Pandapada police limits of Keonjhar district.

The girl’s body was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday morning and bore injury marks. The victim had gone missing the previous evening and the family reported the matter to police. Later, her body was found hanging from a tree in a paddy field near the house.

Pandapada police registered a case of gang-rape and murder under sections 70(2), 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 4(2)/6 of the POCSO Act.

Though the main accused was identified as Sagu Naik, no one has been arrested so far. The suspect’s mobile phone and clothing were seized from near the crime scene. Police said the suspect had acquaintance with the victim and have not ruled out role of more than one person in the crime. Family members alleged the girl was gang-raped. Earlier in the day, Pandapada police began investigation into the case. However, the girl’s family insisted that the body would not be handed over till the accused was arrested.

Angry locals also blocked the Nudurupada-Kaliahata road near Tentlapashi intersection.

Local MLA Fakir Charan Nayak, Keonjhar sub-collector and Harichandanpur tehsildar reached the spot and assured action following which the road blockade was lifted and the body sent for post-mortem.

Keonjhar Sadar sub-divisional police officer Sudarsan Gangoi said a case has already been registered and probe begun. He said more details about the reason the death will be known after post-mortem on Wednesday morning.