Another woman gang-raped in Odisha, third such incident in three days

BARIPADA: A woman in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was allegedly raped by four men, police said on Thursday.

This is the third such incident in the state in three days.

According to the complaint lodged by the 31-year-old victim's husband, four men known to the family entered their house located under Baripada Sadar police station area when her husband and other family members were not there.

The four forcibly took her to a place in the jurisdiction of another police station and took turns in raping her.

Baripada Sadar police station inspector-in-charge Aditya Prasad Jena said that the four men have been named by the victim and all of them are absconding.