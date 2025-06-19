Domestic violence claims lives of three in Odisha's Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: Three persons were reportedly killed in separate incidents of domestic violence in Dharakote area of Ganjam district in the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, M Subash Reddy (62) allegedly killed his wife M Jamuna Reddy (60) after a heated argument and later hanged himself to death in K Ramachandrapur village within Dharakote police limits on Monday night.

Sources said the elderly couple lived alone as their sons and daughters work in other states. The duo used to quarrel frequently. In the night, a heated argument broke out between them over some issue. The quarrel took a violent turn when Subash in a fit of rage attacked Jamuna with a knife. He reportedly stabbed her multiple times following which the latter bled to death. Filled with guilt, Subash later hanged himself in a room of their house. When the couple did not come out of the house the next morning, neighbours suspected foul play. They broke open the door and found Subash and Jamuna dead.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the bodies for postmortem. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, a woman allegedly strangled her husband to death after a fight at Mundamarai village in Dharakote on Tuesday night. Police said Anjana Nayak (42) killed her husband Amar Nayak (47) and tried to portray it as a suicide.

Sources said a quarrel broke out between the couple following which Anjana strangled Amar to death. On Wednesday morning, the accused woman informed neighbours that her husband died by suicide by hanging. However, locals became suspicious due to her inconsistent statements.

On being informed, Dharakote police reached the spot and seized the body for autopsy. Anjana has been detained for interrogation. Police are also questioning the locals and Amar’s relatives.