Odisha can’t progress without development of tribals: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BARIPADA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said Odisha cannot progress without the holistic development of SC and ST communities which together constitute nearly 40 per cent of the state’s population.

Addressing the state-level Adivasi Shakti Samavesh at Chhau Field in Mayurbhanj’s Baripada, the CM said, “Tribal culture holds a unique place in Odisha’s rich cultural landscape. To transform Odisha into a prosperous state by 2036, it is crucial to focus on development of the SC and the ST communities.”

Majhi highlighted the tribal community’s growing representation at the national level. He said Mayurbhanj district alone has seven MLAs from tribal backgrounds. Besides, President Droupadi Murmu also hails from Mayurbhanj.

“Under the Mukhyamantri Janajati Jivika Mission, efforts are being made to augment the livelihoods of tribal populations. Around 1.45 lakh tribal families have benefited through agriculture, irrigation, and animal husbandry. At least 5,000 tribal youths have received financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to start small businesses,” Majhi said.

The CM criticised the previous BJD government and said during its 24-year rule, no visible development was made in Odisha.

He said the state government has allocated Rs 732.48 crore for construction of 83 new ST and SC hostels, 23 other backward class (OBC) hostels, and 229 primary school hostels. The government has also laid foundation stones for Adivasi Sanskriti O Aitihya Bhavan and Adivasi Bhasha Pratisthan with budgets of Rs 100 crore and Rs 50 crore respectively, he added.

Organised by the ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department, the Adivasi Shakti Samavesh aimed to address key issues faced by tribal communities.

Among others, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi, Ministers Nityananda Gond, Krushnachandra Mohapatra and Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia were present.