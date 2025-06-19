Odisha Crime Branch begins probe into Gopalpur gangrape; Priyanka Gandhi slams state govt

BHUBANESWAR /BERHAMPUR: The Crime Against Women and Children’s Wing (CAW&CW) of Odisha Crime Branch began probe into the gangrape of the 20-year-old student on Gopalpur beach even as Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lit into the state government accusing it of failing to prioritise women’s safety.

In a strongly worded post on X on Wednesday, Priyanka said the incident highlighted the growing violence against women in Odisha. “The brutal assault on a girl student by ten individuals in Gopalpur, Odisha, is a heinous crime that warrants strong condemnation. Harshest words are not enough to condemn the brutality meted out to the girl. The incident highlights the growing violence against women in Odisha,” said the post.

While the horrific crime grabbed national attention, the CAW&CW team, led by IG S Shyni, visited the crime scene and examined a radius of 300 metre. It also met the survivor who is now being provided psychosocial support.

Sources said, the Crime Branch is looking to fast-track the investigation and submit the chargesheet at the earliest. During probe, it was found that the stretch of the beach where the crime took place on Sunday has seating areas for tourists but does not have illumination.

The CAW&CW team also enquired how the rape survivor and her friend reached the beach. It has come to light that around 8 pm on Sunday, Gopalpur police with all-terrain vehicle was patrolling and even passed the crime spot. Seeing the vehicle, the accused apparently gagged the victim and her male friend and waited till the patrol went away. The rape survivor apparently mentioned this in her statement.

Though the team refused to divulge any detail about the ongoing probe, sources said, it examined the mobile phone to which the male friend of the rape survivor paid Rs 1,000 using PhonePe. The accused had apparently extorted money from the duo and it was the phone number which helped the police to trace the accused within hours of the incident.