Union Minister Jual Oram unhappy over Air India flight delay

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram on Wednesday expressed displeasure at his detention in New Delhi airport for hours due to delay in departure of Bhubaneswar-bound Air India (AI) flight no 2489.

On reaching Bhubaneswar, Jual said the AI flight was cancelled on Tuesday after seven hours of his detention at the airport, including over three hours inside the aircraft. Subsequently, he returned to his Delhi residence. He successfully took another flight and reached Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

Oram said initially, bad weather was cited as the reason for delay in departure of the flight as passengers were kept waiting at the airport. After they boarded the plane, the delay was attributed to technical snag. The plane was taken to the parking bay where they were made to sit inside the flight for over three hours.

Jual said it was complete mishandling by the AI. Despite the inordinate delay, there was no arrangement for food and water for passengers as he and others felt immensely harassed. He talked to the Civil Aviation secretary and asked him to conduct a probe into the ‘mishandling’ by AI authorities and take appropriate action. The secretary assured to look into the issue.

The minister said he showed his displeasure at the harassment and miseries of the passengers which he personally experienced. The issue was also brought to the notice of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu.

Sources close to Jual informed that after cancellation of the flight, the minister returned to his Delhi residence at around 12 am.

According to news reports, other passengers appreciated Jual for raising the issue with the Civil Aviation Ministry and highlighting their plight.