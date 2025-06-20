Congress leaders detained ahead of PM Modi's visit to Odisha, OPCC slams move

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police detained several Congress workers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Friday.

Among those put under preventive detention are Syed Yashir Nawaz, general secretary of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), and four other youth leaders.

They are currently being held at the Capital police station here, an official said.

In a statement, the OPCC condemned the detention of its leaders.

"Modi is coming to Bhubaneswar for the first anniversary celebrations of the BJP state government in Odisha. Why are they afraid of Congress leaders?" asked Yashir.

He added that the party will not be intimidated by such actions.