Dedicated to realise PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Odisha, says CM Mohan Charan Majhi

This afternoon, the beloved prime minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi Ji, arrives in Odisha. On behalf of four-and-half crore Odias, I extend a heartfelt welcome to him on this sacred land of Lord Jagannath. This visit holds a special significance - Modi Ji completes 11 years of dedicated service as the prime minister of India, while I complete my first year as the chief minister of Odisha.

In the past year alone, Modi Ji has visited Odisha five times. With today’s visit, it becomes his sixth visit since the formation of the double-engine government in the state. Remarkably, Prime Minister Modi has visited Odisha more times than the total visits of all previous prime ministers combined.

His frequent visit to Odisha signifies his unique sense of devotion to Lord Jagannath and love for Odisha. During the last one year, I have not only been fortunate to meet him on several occasions, but also experienced his vision for the accelerated economic growth of Odisha.

Being involved in social and political activities since my childhood, my concern always remains to make people’s lives qualitative, happy and prosperous. I tried to reflect people’s aspirations in various capacities – as an RSS member, a teacher in the Saraswati Shishu Mandir, a sarpanch, an MLA and an Opposition leader in the state Assembly. In the two-and-half decades, since I came to the Assembly as an MLA in 2000 and became chief minister in 2024, I have dedicated myself to public service by keeping my personal life aside.

Now, I bear the responsibility of leading Odisha’s development. My journey of over three decades - built on experience, knowledge, and unwavering commitment to public welfare - has shaped my vision. Above all, the BJP’s development model and prime minister’s leadership have inspired me with new resolutions. On this path, I am not alone - 4.5 crore Odias walk with me. Modi Ji’s governance model - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas - guides our mission.

Today, in the gracious presence of Modi Ji, discussion is being held on the development activities undertaken in Odisha in last one year and the Vision 2036 and 2047. I take this opportunity to reiterate our resolve to facilitate that the benefits of development reach the common Odia families, especially women, farmers, youth and the poor, by making them successful in a time-bound manner.