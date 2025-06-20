IIC suspended for handcuffing accused at Bhograi police station

BALASORE: The IIC of Bhograi police station was on Thursday placed under suspension over custodial excesses charges after Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi took up the matter with SP Raj Prasad.

An order issued by DGP YB Khurania said Bhograi IIC Sriballabh Sahoo was suspended following allegations of physical and mental harassment of a man in police custody.

The victim, Kartik Bhol, a microphone operator by profession, was allegedly cuffed on his hands and legs and assaulted in police custody for two days. Bhol was apparently involved in a dispute over the exchange of a motorcycle belonging to Manmath Dutta, an opera staff member.

Although Dutta had filed a complaint against Kartik nearly 20 days ago, the case had not been formally registered.

Sources said Kartik and his wife Sabita were summoned to Bhograi police station two days ago. Upon their arrival, he was allegedly handcuffed without explanation and subjected to physical assault. His wife while returning home encountered Balasore MP Sarangi, who happened to be visiting Bhograi.

Acting promptly, the MP visited the police station and found Kartik in cuffs. He recorded a video of Kartik’s condition and forwarded it to Balasore SP Raj Prasad, urging immediate action. Soon DGP Khurania, who, after reviewing the video evidence, directed senior police officials to conduct a probe. Following investigation, Sahoo was suspended.

In his defence, the IIC said he had cuffed Bhoi due to manpower shortage at the police station.