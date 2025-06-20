Orissa High Court issues notice to SJTA on Patabola Seva row

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice to the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) in response to a petition challenging its decision to allowing two persons, who are not descendants of original Record of Rights (RoR) holders to perform the sacred Patabola Seva at the 12th century shrine in Puri.

Justice RK Pattanaik issued the notice on Wednesday on the petition filed by Santosh Kumar Patra and seven others seeking the court’s intervention against the order issued by the chief administrator on June 12, 2025. The petitioners claimed they are Patara Bishoyi Sevaks and descendants of the original RoR holders, who were specifically assigned to look after the Patabola Seva in the temple.

According to the petition, Patabola Seva is a ritual service traditionally reserved for hereditary sevaks. It is a sacred secret service whose knowledge is transferred from generation to generation, and the outsiders have no scope to acquire such knowledge. Sevak means any person who is recorded as such in RoRs.

During the hearing, advocate Avijit Patnaik, representing the petitioners, argued that allowing the two persons to take part in the Patabola Seva is contrary to section I21 (2) (1) of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955. The temple administration has encroached upon the religious practice and rights of sevaks, Patnaik contended.

In the order on Wednesday, Justice Pattanaik said, “Considering the facts pleaded on record and plea advanced by the petitioners, the court is inclined to have the response of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration in particular.” The judge issued notice to chief administrator and directed to list the matter on June 25.