Union Min Dharmendra Pradhan writes to CM Majhi for four specialised colleges in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a move to strengthen agriculture-based education and research in western Odisha, Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi proposing establishment of four specialised colleges in Chipilima area of the district.

In the letter, Pradhan sought establishment of colleges of veterinary science and animal husbandry, dairy technology, fisheries and agri-business management.

Emphasising the vast potential of Sambalpur and its surrounding areas in agriculture and allied sectors, he said despite the region’s agricultural diversity and promising prospects, there has not been sufficient targeted development in these fields. He called for a long-term, inclusive and knowledge-driven road map to unlock the region’s capabilities.

The proposed colleges would cater to field-specific research and extension services while creating professional opportunities for local youths, he said.

The union minister said establishment of a veterinary college is essential to address the growing need for trained veterinarians, researchers and professionals, which would contribute to better livestock health, increased productivity and zoonotic disease prevention.

Similarly, a dairy technology college would help in skill development and innovation in the dairy sector, improving product quality and efficiency. Pradhan said fisheries is one of the fastest-growing sub-sectors in agriculture that require dedicated academic and practical training.