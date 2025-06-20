Woman among five held for bludgeoning 40-year-old to death in Odisha's Sundargarh district

ROURKELA: Brahmani Tarang police on Thursday arrested five persons including a woman for their alleged involvement in the brutal murder of a 40-year-old man whose injury-ridden body was found at Jiyabahal in Kalunga panchayat three days back.

Deputy SP Amarendra Sandha said Phulmani Horo (35), Arbind Surin (42), Mansid Munda (25), Nirmal Topno (19) and Shunila Munda (27) murdered Neil Jojo (40), a resident of Goelkera in adjacent Jharkhand, on June 15.

Sandha said Neil reportedly used to physically abuse his wife Turlen. Phulmani, who is also a native of Goelkera, was moved by the suffering of Turlen and had saved her when Neil attacked her with an axe. In 2023, Phulmani also brought Turlen from Golkera and both lived together in a rented house at Jiyabahal. On a few occasions, Neil visited Kalunga and threatened the two women of dire consequences.

The police officer said on Saturday evening (June 14), Neil arrived at Jiyabahal again and accosted the two women near Kalunga railway track. However, Phulmani and Turlen ran away in fear. Turlen immediately left for her relatives’ place at Purunapani, but Neil stayed back at Jiyabahal. On Sunday, the victim arrived at Phulmani’s rented house in an inebriated condition and threatened to kill her for helping his wife.

The DSP said later in the evening, Phulmani, her uncle Arbind and some neighbours and tried to pacify Neil. However, the victim remained adamant and continued to threaten Phulmani. A heated exchange broke out between Neil and others following which two of Phulmani’s associates bludgeoned the victim to death with stones.

The accused fled after committing the crime. Neil’s body with his mutilated face was found near Mahavir new dumping yard on Monday evening. The DSP said the murder mystery was cracked with the help of forensic evidence and phone call records, besides interrogation of the accused. All the accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.