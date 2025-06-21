Odisha

21-year-old held for raping Yoga teacher in Odisha's Kendrapara

The accused is Dharmendra Mallick of Harianka village within Kendrapara Sadar police limits.
Express News Service
KENDRAPARA: Kendrapara Sadar police on Friday arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly raping a Yoga teacher at Mundal village.

The accused is Dharmendra Mallick of Harianka village within Kendrapara Sadar police limits. Police said the accused broke into the 50-year-old victim’s rented house through the roof door at Mundal village and raped her on Wednesday night.

The incident came to light after the Yoga teacher lodged a complaint with police on Thursday. The woman alleged that the accused raped her at knife point and also assaulted her.

Kendrapara Sadar IIC Suvendu Sahoo said acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused under sections 64 (2) (M), 331 (4) and 118 (1) of BNS. Medical examination of the woman and the accused was conducted at Kendrapara district headquarters hospital. Further investigation is underway.

