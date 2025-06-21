Diarrhoea cases rise steadily in Odisha's Sambalpur
SAMBALPUR: Diarrhoea cases continue to rise steadily across Sambalpur causing concern amidst a massive outbreak across coastal districts of the state.
The district headquarters hospital (DHH) currently receives 10-12 diarrhoea patients daily, while many others seek treatment at community health centres, primary health centres, and private clinics.
A suspected diarrhoea patient died at the DHH on Wednesday, initially triggering panic. However, ADM (PH) Dr Ashok Das said the patient was a chronic alcoholic with multiple health complications and died from a heart attack.
Though caseload has not reached outbreak levels, doctors warn that without precautionary measures, Sambalpur could face a repeat of the past.
Official sources reveal that in May alone, 304 patients were admitted to DHH’s infectious ward, with at least 160 diarrhoea cases. In June, there have been 210 admissions including around 110 diarrhoea cases till date. On Thursday, five patients were admitted from Sankarma, Khetrajpur, Sindurpankh, Dalaipada, and Mathapali.
However, the sporadic nature of the cases, with infections reported from scattered locations suggests a slower rate of transmission and indicates that the situation is within manageable limits.
The district administration has been placed on alert too. Water testing in rural and urban areas has doubled, with Old Sambalpur town flagged as highly sensitive.
WATCO GM Brahmeshwar Das confirmed over 200 water samples are tested daily, compared to the earlier average of 100. Tests analyse 16 parameters with special attention to faecal coliform bacteria, a leading contamination indicator. The likely source of contamination is ageing, leaky pipelines in older areas and over 30 ‘Jalasathis’ have been engaged in routine sample collection.
The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department has issued directives to expand testing and is preparing to train self-help group (SHG) members in sampling and water quality checks. More than 1,400 tube wells are being disinfected district-wide, and water treatment plants at Modipada, Rengali, and Pradhanpali are undergoing thorough inspections.
Dr Lalit Pradhan, senior doctor in DHH’s medicine department, said the situation is not new to Sambalpur and is typical of monsoon occurrence.
Waterborne diseases during monsoon have become a recurring public health concern in Sambalpur. Major outbreaks in 2014, 2019, 2023, and 2024 affected hundreds with jaundice and diarrhoea, often linked to contaminated water and poor sanitation.