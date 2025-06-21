Diarrhoea cases rise steadily in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Diarrhoea cases continue to rise steadily across Sambalpur causing concern amidst a massive outbreak across coastal districts of the state.

The district headquarters hospital (DHH) currently receives 10-12 diarrhoea patients daily, while many others seek treatment at community health centres, primary health centres, and private clinics.

A suspected diarrhoea patient died at the DHH on Wednesday, initially triggering panic. However, ADM (PH) Dr Ashok Das said the patient was a chronic alcoholic with multiple health complications and died from a heart attack.

Though caseload has not reached outbreak levels, doctors warn that without precautionary measures, Sambalpur could face a repeat of the past.

Official sources reveal that in May alone, 304 patients were admitted to DHH’s infectious ward, with at least 160 diarrhoea cases. In June, there have been 210 admissions including around 110 diarrhoea cases till date. On Thursday, five patients were admitted from Sankarma, Khetrajpur, Sindurpankh, Dalaipada, and Mathapali.

However, the sporadic nature of the cases, with infections reported from scattered locations suggests a slower rate of transmission and indicates that the situation is within manageable limits.