NIT-R convocation: 2,065 students receive degrees

ROURKELA: At least 2,065 students were awarded degrees at the 22nd convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R) held here on Friday.

Addressing the graduating students, chief guest and CMD of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) Uday A Kaole said, “This day marks the beginning of a new, challenging chapter where your knowledge must translate into performance, with accountability, integrity and purpose. Education is the foundation of national progress, and institutes like NIT-Rourkela are critical pillars in this journey. Be adaptable, stay rooted in your values, and always strive to give back.”

Virtually addressing the students, chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG), NIT-R SN Subrahmanyan said, “We are in an era defined by youth, innovation, and boundless potential. As engineers graduating into a rapidly transforming world, you are architects of change.”

NIT-R director Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao said by introducing new-age programmes such as BTech in Artificial Intelligence, and a growing international student community, the institute is preparing graduates to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

On the occasion, 1061 BTech degrees, 21 BArch, 39 BTech and MTech dual degree, 68 Integrated MSc, 180 MSc, six MA, 43 MBA, 469 MTech, one Master of Technology (Research) and 177 PhD degrees were awarded.

The degree recipients included 93 international students from USA, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Non-Resident Indians.

Gold medals were awarded to Swayansha Routray for best graduate in BTech and BArch, Barsa Barnali Das for best postgraduate in MTech, Satyajit Sahu for best postgraduate in MBA, Pranay Sahu for best postgraduate in Integrated MSc, Akash Devgan for best postgraduate in MSc and MA, Estari Uday Kiran for best postgraduate in BTech and MTech dual degree, Vaghasiya Rominkumar Ashvinbhai for best postgraduate project in MTech and dual degree besides Shishir Khanal for best undergraduate project in BTech and BArch.

Four distinguished alumnus awards were also given to Prof Sukumar Mishra, Ashok Kumar Basa, RS Raghavan, Dr Bhartendu Deo.