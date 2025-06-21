Odisha Vision 2036-2047 focuses on economic hubs, industrial push, infrastructure, women-led growth

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Thursday laid out a bold and time-bound strategy to become a developed state by 2036 and a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

Released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vision-2036 blueprint, part of the broader ‘Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat’ agenda, sets ambitious targets to rapidly urbanise, double employment, and attract massive investments to the state.

The vision focuses on six foundational pillars: people first, rural empowerment, people-centric governance, prosperity for all, our legacy our pride, and technology leading the way. These encompass priority areas such as women-led development, quality education, universal healthcare, green energy, smart agriculture, and cultural revitalisation.

The state has set a target for the creation of over one crore new jobs, backed by massive investments in manufacturing, green energy, agriculture, skilling, and tourism.

A core part of this plan is the creation of world-class economic agglomerations. It envisages a Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER), which will be developed into a USD 500 billion hub, contributing to one-third of the state’s GSDP by 2047.