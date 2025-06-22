ASHA worker, local man assaulted by drunk men in Odisha's Nayagarh

BERHAMPUR/NAYAGARH: A 55-year-old ASHA worker was reportedly assaulted by a group of drunk men while she was on duty in Parbatipur village under Fatehgarh police limits in Nayagarh on Thursday night.

A 39-year-old man, while attempting to rescue her, was also injured in the incident.

According to sources, the ASHA worker, Tuni Mohapatra, had gone to the village around 8.30 pm to distribute ORS and zinc supplements to families affected by diarrhoea. On her way to deliver the medicines, three intoxicated men reportedly intercepted Tuni, hurled abuses, and assaulted her.

Hearing the commotion, a local resident, Mayadhar Pradhan, intervened to protect the ASHA worker but came under attack by the group. Both Tuni and Mayadhar sustained injuries and were rushed to Bhapur community health centre (CHC) by the villagers.

After the incident, Tuni lodged a complaint with Fatehgarh police station, following which, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Khandapada, along with a team from Fatehgarh police, reached the spot. However, the accused had fled by then.

Speaking to reporters, the SDPO said that the incident occurred while the ASHA worker was distributing medicines. The intoxicated men were shouting and abusing each other, and when Tuni requested them to calm down, one of them, slapped and verbally abused her. She fell and suffered injuries. Mayadhar, who attempted to defuse the situation, was also injured in the scuffle.

“Both victims have been admitted to the hospital and are now stable,” the SDPO confirmed. A case has been registered based on their complaints, and search is on to arrest the accused.