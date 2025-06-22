Balasore faces flood threat as Jharkhand opens barrage gates

BALASORE: Over 60 villages in four blocks of Balasore district stared at flash floods after Jharkhand opened eight gates of Galudihi barrage, leaving Subarnarekha river in spate following heavy rains earlier this week.

As a result, villages in low-lying areas of Basta, Baliapal, Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks were waterlogged. So far, 61 villages in 21 gram panchayats have been affected.

With Subarnarekha flowing over the danger mark, the Balasore administration began evacuating villagers from vulnerable places and stocked essentials. It also cancelled leave of officials in the four blocks.

Official sources said the river crossed the danger mark of 10.36 metre at Rajghat. Water level at Rajghat stood at 11.40 metre at 2 pm.

Official sources said, so far, 53 people were moved out from Jaleswar municipality but the residents later returned home. Some areas in Baliapal and Kamarda were partially affected.

As many as three Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and five fire fighters’ teams have been mobilised in the four blocks for rescue and relief. A free kitchen was also set up in Jaleswar, and cooked and dry-food had been distributed to the evacuated villagers.