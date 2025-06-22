BJP’s double-engine government has proved a double-betrayal for people of Odisha: BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Saturday accused the BJP government in the state of betraying the mandate of the people as all the promises made by the saffron party before election have turned to be lies.

Addressing a press conference at Shankha Bhawan, three senior leaders - former ministers Sanjay Kumar Das Burma and Snehangini Chhuria, and general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra alleged that the “double engine” government has delivered “double betrayal” to the people in the first year.

“The BJP government is claiming credit for opening four gates of Srimandir and opening of Ratna Bhandar. But why is it shying away from making the Justice Raghubir Das report on the missing key of Ratna Bhandar public? This exposes BJP’s double standards,” Das Burma said.

Furthermore, the re-inventorisation of the jewellery and other valuables of Ratna Bhandar has still not been completed. The redevelopment work of Srimandir has come to a standstill. The government is even unable to form a new temple management committee, he added.

Claiming that Odisha received 18.9 per cent less central grants in 2024-25 compared to the previous fiscal, the former minister said this exposed the hollowness of “double-engine, double-development” claims.

On the Subhadra Yojana, Chhuria said they initially promised to provide Rs 50,000 to every woman in the state within two years. But, the amount is being distributed in two installments of Rs 5,000 each every year which comes down to just Rs 27 per day. This is an insult to women’s dignity, she said.

Criticising the Odisha Vision Document, Baxipatra said the document released by Modi sets a target of a 9 per cent GDP growth rate for Odisha while other states are aiming at achieving 15 per cent. He said the Naveen Patnaik government had already achieved 16 pc growth rate.