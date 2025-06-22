Citing left-wing extremism, US issues advisory cautioning against travel in parts of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The US has flagged parts of Odisha in its travel advisory, urging its citizens to exercise increased caution while travelling.
Citing concerns over terrorism, crime and civil unrest, the US Department of State has issued a Level-2 alert for India, warning of sporadic incidents linked to left-wing extremism in parts of the country.
The presence of Maoist activities in Odisha has awarded the state a place among 14 Indian states where travellers' safety may be compromised included in the advisory.
The June 18 advisory warned its citizens against travel to south-western Odisha, which it lists among regions impacted by Maoist violence. It specifically lists attacks targeting security forces and government officials in rural areas, including those bordering Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.
“Attacks against officers of the Indian government continue to occur sporadically in the rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand that share a border with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. Southwest areas of Odisha are also affected,” the advisory stated.
While the state capital, Bhubaneswar, and major urban areas have been cited as unaffected by these restrictions, the US government has asked its employees to obtain special authorisation before travelling to regions beyond the capital.
The advisory also included broader warnings for travellers to India, particularly against visiting the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (excluding for visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital Leh), Manipur, and some parts of Central and Eastern India.
In the Northeast, the US has urged reconsideration of travel to select states due to sporadic ethnic violence, though it acknowledged a lull in such incidents in the recent past.
With a set of dos and don'ts for American travellers, the advisory has outlined restrictions related to the use of satellite phones and GPS devices, which are illegal in India, and reminded travellers of the risks of sexual assault, particularly in tourist locations.
It also discouraged solo travel for women, underscoring rising gender-based crimes and advised travellers to remain vigilant.
“Rape is one of the fastest growing crimes in India. Violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations,” the advisory stated.
The US Embassy has recommended travellers for registration with the Smart Traveller Enrollment Programme (STEP) to get alerts and make it easier for the officials to locate them in an emergency, a review of personal security plans, and travel insurance coverage that includes medical evacuation.
DG of Police YB Khurania and ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar did not respond to calls and messages from The New Indian Express on the advisory.