Citing left-wing extremism, US issues advisory cautioning against travel in parts of Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The US has flagged parts of Odisha in its travel advisory, urging its citizens to exercise increased caution while travelling.

Citing concerns over terrorism, crime and civil unrest, the US Department of State has issued a Level-2 alert for India, warning of sporadic incidents linked to left-wing extremism in parts of the country.

The presence of Maoist activities in Odisha has awarded the state a place among 14 Indian states where travellers' safety may be compromised included in the advisory.

The June 18 advisory warned its citizens against travel to south-western Odisha, which it lists among regions impacted by Maoist violence. It specifically lists attacks targeting security forces and government officials in rural areas, including those bordering Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

“Attacks against officers of the Indian government continue to occur sporadically in the rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand that share a border with Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. Southwest areas of Odisha are also affected,” the advisory stated.

While the state capital, Bhubaneswar, and major urban areas have been cited as unaffected by these restrictions, the US government has asked its employees to obtain special authorisation before travelling to regions beyond the capital.