Dharmendra Pradhan, ministers take part in Yoga Day functions in Odisha

SAMBALPUR/ANGUL/ROURKELA: The ancient practice of yoga has transformed into a global movement, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

Taking part in the 11th International Yoga Day celebrations held near Maa Samaleswari Temple and Mahanadi riverfront in the city, the union minister performed yoga alongside students from schools and universities, volunteers, members of social organisations, institutional representatives, and officials from the district administration.

Pradhan emphasised yoga’s benefits for health and well-being, particularly in combating lifestyle diseases. “A healthy lifestyle through regular yoga practice is essential. That’s why the National Education Policy places special focus on the physical and mental wellness of both students and teachers,” he said.

State Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Drinking Water minister Rabi Narayan Naik also joined the union minister in the yoga session.

Health and Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling took part in Yoga Day celebrations at the high school ground in Angul. The event saw participation from MLAs Pratap Pradhan, Agasti Behera, and Ashok Mohanty, along with senior state officials and a large number of students.