GI tag demand for Deogarh Kala Muga gains momentum

DEOGARH: Once confined to traditional kitchens and rituals, a local pulse variety of Deogarh is witnessing a welcome resurgence. The ‘Deogarh Kala Muga’ - a distinctive whole black gram indigenous to the district - is now drawing increased attention from both farmers and food enthusiasts, prompting calls for greater recognition and protection, possibly through a Geographical Indication (GI) tag.
Known for its dark hue and earthy aroma, Deogarh Kala Muga is a local variety of black gram that has been cultivated in the region since ages. Despite its resemblance to the common green gram, the Kala Muga’s jet-black seeds and unique flavour, especially the aroma, set it apart from other varieties. Traditionally grown in the rabi season, the pulse is now being cultivated across all three blocks of Deogarh, Barkote, Tileibani and Reamal, particularly in rice fallow lands that otherwise remain unused after the kharif harvest.
Originating from Kundapitha area of Barkote and Subarnapali in Tileibani, Deogarh Kala Muga has gradually spread throughout the district. Its popularity is rooted not only in its agronomic benefits - resistance to pests and diseases, short crop duration of 75-80 days, and productivity ranging from 2.5 to 4.6 quintal per hectare, but also deep cultural significance.
Subject matter specialist, Agronomy at Deogarh Krishi Vigyan Kendra Sabyasachi Sahoo said Kala Muga is naturally resistant to pests and diseases, requires less water and is well-suited for rice fallow lands. It also sells at an additional Rs 20 to Rs 30 compared to other grams which is why its cultivation has steadily expanded across the district.
A farmer of Barkote Padmanab Pradhan said many of them are now turning to Kala Muga as a dependable second crop. “It requires fewer inputs, matures quickly and fetches good prices in the market,” he said.
The pulse is also integral to various religious offerings. Deogarh MLA Romancha Ranjan Biswal said Kala Muga is a symbol of the district’s rich cultural and agricultural heritage. “It has been part of our traditional cuisine, festivals, and everyday life for generations. I feel proud that farmers across all the blocks of the district are once again embracing it as a successful second harvest. Given its distinct identity, growing demand, and deep-rooted significance, I will soon take up the matter with the appropriate authorities seeking GI tag for Deogarh Kala Muga. It deserves a place among Odisha’s protected indigenous crops,” he added.
Experts and agricultural activists believe Deogarh Kala Muga holds strong potential for a GI tag, which could protect its identity, promote farmers’ welfare and open new markets. “There’s already a case being made for GI recognition. It’s time the state and district authorities support this movement,” Sahoo added.