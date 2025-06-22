Kendu leaf pluckers thank CM Mohan Charan Majhi for financial aid

BHUBANESWAR: A large number of kendu leaf pluckers from various districts of the state and functionaries of the Odisha Kendu Leaf Association met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi here and expressed their gratitude for allocating over Rs 100 crore to the Mukhyamantri Kendu Leaf Welfare Fund.

The delegation led by Bargarh MP Pradip Purohit thanked the CM for extending financial assistance in shape of bonuses, incentives and other welfare allowances which is a significant source of income for lakhs of kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal staff. Over nine lakh people across 22 districts in the state are engaged in the trade.

Majhi during his recent visit to Deogarh had announced assistance of Rs 41.17 crore for kendu leaf collectors, binders and seasonal staff. The package includes funds for slippers, raincoats, hats, masks, and blanket.

The CM assured them of the state government’s commitment to their development and welfare. He urged the women members to utilise the Subhadra assistance effectively in their businesses and become Lakhpati Didis.