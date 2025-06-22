Odisha gangrape survivor identifies six accused during TI parade

BERHAMPUR: The Gopalpur gangrape survivor has reportedly identified the six adult accused during the test identification (TI) parade which was held on Friday evening by the Crime Against Women and Children’s Wing (CAW&CW) of the Odisha Crime Branch.

The TI parade was held at Circle Jail under the supervision of a magistrate and in presence of the survivor’s male friend who is now a key witness.

Following the court’s permission, the Crime Branch arm conducted the parade. During the exercise, both the survivor and her male friend identified all six adult accused.

After completing the TI parade for six adult accused, the CB is now likely to conduct a similar exercise for the four juvenile offenders detained at the Berhampur correctional home, sources said.

Over the past four days, the CAW&CW team has been collecting evidence and recording statements of various witnesses, including locals and food stall owners operating near the Gopalpur beach. It also took possession of seven mobile phones and other materials seized earlier by Gopalpur police which initially investigated the case.