Prachi leads the way in empowering women farmers in Odisha

CUTTACK: At a time when women in agriculture are mostly considered less trained than their male counterparts, a farmer producer organisation (FPO) based in Cuttack is building a strong network of women farmers who are not just equipped with the knowledge to grow crops better but also market them through proper channels, both at open markets and across digital platforms.

The FPO - Prachi Farmer Producer Company Limited - established with support of state-run Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) has been making significant strides in empowering women farmers and improving their economic condition.

Formed two years back with around 355 women farmers from Kantapada and Niali blocks of the district under the ‘10K FPO scheme’, it has been providing them subsidised seeds, fertilisers and pesticides besides, training in agriculture and more.

The company has been managing a Krushi Sansadhan Kendra which has since last year been providing technical skills training to women farmers to help them optimise fertiliser use and generate better crop yields. Joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout said ever since these women farmers began training under the Krushi Sansadhan Kendra, they are able to take up timely cultivation, report increased crop yields and get better market returns.

“This success has translated into higher profits, greater satisfaction, and growing engagement in cluster meetings and FPO activities,” he added. One of their main products - cold-pressed mustard oil - has been a hit among people. The women have been selling them at various exhibitions.