Prachi leads the way in empowering women farmers in Odisha

CUTTACK: At a time when women in agriculture are mostly considered less trained than their male counterparts, a farmer producer organisation (FPO) based in Cuttack is building a strong network of women farmers who are not just equipped with the knowledge to grow crops better but also market them through proper channels, both at open markets and across digital platforms.
The FPO - Prachi Farmer Producer Company Limited - established with support of state-run Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) has been making significant strides in empowering women farmers and improving their economic condition.
Formed two years back with around 355 women farmers from Kantapada and Niali blocks of the district under the ‘10K FPO scheme’, it has been providing them subsidised seeds, fertilisers and pesticides besides, training in agriculture and more.
The company has been managing a Krushi Sansadhan Kendra which has since last year been providing technical skills training to women farmers to help them optimise fertiliser use and generate better crop yields. Joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout said ever since these women farmers began training under the Krushi Sansadhan Kendra, they are able to take up timely cultivation, report increased crop yields and get better market returns.
“This success has translated into higher profits, greater satisfaction, and growing engagement in cluster meetings and FPO activities,” he added. One of their main products - cold-pressed mustard oil - has been a hit among people. The women have been selling them at various exhibitions.
At present, Prachi FPO is fully authorised to legally procure, market and distribute quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides. While its seed license has been approved by OSSC, the fertiliser license has been issued to it by MARKFED.
Similarly, the pesticide license has been granted by relevant government agencies and cooperatives under the state e-licensing system. It also helps women procure seeds and fertilisers through the government’s digital platforms.
“With these three crucial approvals, the FPO is legally authorised to legally procure, market and distribute quality seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides thereby enhancing reach, reliability and trust among women farmers,” said Rout.
He further adds that the company received Rs 48,000 in input sales and over Rs 22.59 lakh in output business, achieving a total turnover of Rs 23.07 lakh in the 2024-25 financial year. This year in April and May alone, Prachi FPO has been able to get Rs 1.59 lakh in input and over Rs 3.43 lakh in output sales, Rout added.
For this, the FPO has been recognised by the CoE, OUAT, recently. The company has now also started sourcing a broader variety of agricultural and horticultural seeds, engaging in mushroom cultivation under APICOL/MKUY schemes, and expanding into multi-crop organic farming, fisheries, and dairy products such as desi ghee and paneer, informed Rout.