Rs 25K fine on Cuttack ADM for delaying Top Ramen noodles case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the additional district magistrate-cum-adjudicating authority, Cuttack, for the inordinate delay in adjudicating a case against Indo Nissin Foods Pvt. Ltd, a multinational fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, over alleged food safety violations related to a popular brand of noodles Top Ramen.

The case was instituted on the basis of a report submitted by the Food Safety Officer following testing of samples of a particular brand of noodles seized from the depot of the company in Cuttack in 2015. The report raised concerns over the presence of monosodium glutamate (MSG), prompting initiation of adjudication proceedings.

The company filed a petition before the ADM on November 1, 2016, seeking dismissal of the proceedings on the ground that it was arbitrary, unlawful, and in violation of the order issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on March 31, 2016.

The FSSAI had clarified that glutamate occurs naturally in several foods, and current analytical methods cannot conclusively distinguish between naturally occurring and added MSG. Enforcement, it added, should only proceed when a product explicitly claims ‘No MSG’ or ‘No Added MSG’ and MSG is later detected.